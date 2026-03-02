Govt rejects family’s claim to Perpall Tract subdivision

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE government says the Perpall Tract off West Bay Street — where approximately 30 acres have been allocated for a new 169-lot subdivision known as Premier Estates West — is Crown land lawfully acquired in 1957, responding to a public claim by a man who says the property belongs to his family.

The reaction surfaced after Dexter Cedric Edwards, speaking during a live interview on the Facebook page of Coalition of Independents leader Lincoln Bain, asserted that the land forms part of a tract owned by the Morris brothers and their descendants.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal Keith Bell rejected that claim, saying the land has long been vested in the government and used for public purposes.

“The position is clear. The land is owned by the Government of The Bahamas. It was lawfully acquired in 1957 for public purposes, and title was properly vested and recorded. That legal status has not changed,” Mr Bell said.

He said portions of the larger Perpall Tract have already been developed into government subdivisions under successive administrations and that many Bahamian families currently reside on those lots.

“I wish to assure all homeowners in those earlier subdivisions that their titles are valid and secure. The claims now being circulated have no lawful basis and do not affect the ownership of persons who purchased from the Government,” the statement said.

“It has come to our attention that certain individuals are purporting to claim or offer for sale portions of this Government property. Those claims are unfounded. The land remains owned by the Government for the benefit of the Bahamian people.

“Approximately 30 acres of the property has been allocated for the development of a new 169 lot government subdivision called Premier Estates West. This project is designed to expand home ownership opportunities for Bahamian families. That is its purpose, and that is its focus.”

Mr Bell said the ministry will act to protect public land from unlawful interference and warned members of the public against attempting to purchase land without proper verification.

“I urge members of the public not to be misled,” he said. “Do not attempt to purchase government land from persons who have no lawful authority to sell it. Before paying any money, retain a reputable attorney to conduct a full title search at the Registry of Records. Any person who proceeds without proper legal verification does so at their own risk.”

Mr Edwards claimed his family has had a presence on the land for more than 35 years and insisted their rights must be respected.

During the live broadcast, Mr Edwards displayed documents which he said show ownership of approximately 46 acres forming part of a larger tract of more than 200 acres associated with the Morris brothers.