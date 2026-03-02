Man accused of sex assault of teen

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a vehicle near Andros Avenue and Hepburn Alley last week was granted bail on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Derek Dauphin, 42, had unlawful sexual intercourse with the underage girl while parked on a vacant property at 9pm on February 22.

Dauphin pleaded not guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

Bail was set at $9,000 with one or two sureties. He must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station every Friday by 7pm.

The matter returns to court on June 11.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould was the prosecutor. Alphonso Lewis represented the accused.