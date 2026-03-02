Man remanded over alleged knifepoint rape and burglary

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of breaking into a woman’s home and raping her at knifepoint in the Wulff Road area last weekend was remanded to prison on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Andrew Nerenal, 33, entered the residence of a 27-year-old woman on Peardale Road through a window at 4am on February 21.

The victim was reportedly awakened to find the defendant holding a sharp object over her. He allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing through the front door towards a nearby park.

The victim was taken to hospital, where she was treated for an injury to her right finger.

Nerenal was not required to enter a plea to rape and burglary before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was informed that the case will proceed to the Supreme Court by voluntary bill of indictment. He must apply for bail in the higher court.

Nerenal was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his voluntary bill of indictment on May 29.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould was the prosecutor.