PM opens $2.1m Mayaguana airport tied to 2,000-job seaport project

PRIME Minister Philip Davis declared that Mayaguana’s economy will be “forever changed” as he commissioned the island’s new $2.1m airport terminal, tying the upgrade to a planned three-phase deepwater seaport projected to generate 2,000 jobs.

Speaking at the Saturday opening, Mr Davis positioned the newly-commissioned terminal as proof that the southern Bahamas “will not be neglected or forgotten” under his administration. He said Mayaguana is “primed to receive even more investments”, and the facility will make the island more accessible than ever before.

“The southern Bahamas is fully included in our plans and will not be neglected or forgotten; not under this administration. Mayaguana has waited a long time for this,” said Mr Davis. “Your patience has paid off and your future is bright. Welcome to your new airport. And welcome to the next chapter of growth and development for this island.”

Mr Davis said the terminal at Abraham’s Bay Airport represents part of a broader public-private partnership (PPP) framework aimed at modernising infrastructure on the island and positioning Mayaguana as a future hub for tourism, trade and logistics in the southern Bahamas.

Spanning just under 3,200 square feet, the fully air-conditioned facility features a ticketing area with seating for 30 passengers; dedicated airline office space; a baggage screening area; restrooms; vendor space; and a police station with a holding cell. The airport’s 6,700-foot runway accommodates mid-sized jet aircraft and currently supports scheduled domestic service between Mayaguana and Nassau.

Mr Davis said the Government has already committed to a three-phased deepwater seaport for the island through a partnership between the Government, the Mayaguana Island Development Fund and Global Lead Consultant Group. The proposed project will include a marine offloading facility, cruise ship terminal and deepwater transshipment port alongside adjacent land development.

“This project, which will be jointly owned by the Government of The Bahamas, the Mayaguana Island Development Fund and our private partners, is projected to create 2,000 jobs over its lifetime,” said Mr Davis. “Two thousand new jobs right here in Mayaguana. The economy of Mayaguana will be forever changed by this progress. And this is just the beginning of our plans.”

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, described the airport upgrade as part of the Government’s 14-airport expansion strategy across The Bahamas.

He said the new terminal positions Mayaguana to increase airlift, stimulate investment and support sustainable growth aligned with the island’s “unique character”, while opening opportunities for expanded cargo activity and new industries, including commercial fishing.

“We understand how important these infrastructural developments are to driving growth, how they enhance the quality of life and unlock economic viability for Bahamians throughout our archipelago. Infrastructure is access and connectivity, but infrastructure is dignity,” said Mr Cooper.

“Mayaguana’s unique charm and pristine environment deserve to be more accessible than ever, opening new cargo, air, sea, creation of industries, including commercial fishing. I envisage one day that we're going to be flying seafood out of here to Brazil directly. You’ve got the airstrip to do it.”

Construction on the terminal began in December 2024 and was completed in the 2025 third quarter, with full electrical power connected in January 2026. The facility forms part of the Government’s broader Family Islands renaissance initiative, described as the most extensive airport infrastructure investment programme in the nation’s history.

Mr Cooper said interest in Mayaguana continues to build, supported by its environment, strategic location and development potential, as the Davis administration seeks to accelerate economic activity in the southern Bahamas through targeted infrastructure investment.

“We expect that this is going to be the beginning of the renaissance for Mayaguana. People will know that the airport is here, open for business,” said Mr Cooper. “I envisage the logistics and maritime hub being here. And, as a result of these developments, there will be need for accommodations, schools and hospitals and hotels, etc. I'm hoping that this will be the catalyst that drives the future development of Mayaguana.”