$3,000 fine for gun part and marijuana found in closet

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 34-year-old man was fined $3,000 yesterday after admitting police found a gun component and marijuana hidden in his bedroom closet during a pre-dawn search.

Police said officers discovered a black auto sear and five ounces of marijuana inside a Nike bag in Angerneko Cartwright’s bedroom closet on Major Alley at about 2.30am on February 26.

Cartwright pleaded guilty before Magistrate Lennox Coleby to possession of a component part of firm and possession of dangerous drugs.

After Cartwright accepted sole responsibility, charges against his co-accused, Santario Vasquez, 34, were withdrawn.

Cartwright was fined $1,500 for the firearm offence or nine months in prison in default. He was fined an additional $1,500 for the drug charge or 12 months in default.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie was the prosecutor.