AG calls Tribunal ruling "monumental win", pushes back on GBPA statement

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Digital Editor
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
Attorney General Ryan Pinder today accused the Grand Bahama Port Authority of mischaracterising the arbitration ruling between the two parties, revealing that the GBPA failed in its bid seeking “over a $1 billion” in damages against the Government.
Mr Pinder described the ruling as a "monumental win" and historic as it brings clarity to long-standing disputes over governance of the Port Area.
He said the Arbitration Tribunal rejected seven of the GBPA’s eight counterclaims, including its substantial damages claim alleging wrongful interference in the administration of Freeport.
“The partial award affirms the administration of the Port Area is not exclusively vested in the GBPA,” he said. “At most, the GBPA retains specific contractual and administrative responsibilities. But these operate alongside and subject to the government’s continuing power.”
He added that the ruling confirms that licensing, immigration, customs and other regulatory matters remain subject to government authority.
“Clarity in law has been given that the government has regulatory and legislative authority over matters in the Port Area,” he said.
Mr Pinder said the partial award resolves two major issues.
“One, it established that there is liability of the Grand Bahama Port Authority to reimburse the government of The Bahamas and the taxpayers of The Bahamas for administrative expenses incurred in Freeport by the government. It ruled that that liability absolutely exists,” he said.
“The second thing this arbitration award did was clearly define the roles of the government and the Port Authority with respect to the governance of Freeport.”
On the Government’s claim, Mr Pinder said the Tribunal confirmed that a review mechanism agreed in 1994 remains enforceable, allowing annual payments to be reviewed and determined.
“In practical terms, the annual review process can commence immediately in respect of future years,” he said, noting that from 2023, when the Government first invoiced the Port Authority, the review process can now proceed.
The quantum of payments has not yet been determined. Mr Pinder said if the parties cannot agree on how to calculate the sums owed, the Tribunal will decide the matter.
He added that recovery for earlier years remains unresolved and will be taken up in the next phase of proceedings.
While the Tribunal did find that successive governments failed to timely consider proposed environmental bye-law amendments dating back to 2006, Mr Pinder noted that the Tribunal questioned whether there was any clear basis for damages on that issue.
The Government has released the full 139-page award on the Office of the Prime Minister’s website along with a guide to help the public navigate the decision.
This is a developing story.
Comments
Dawes 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
Can tribune get a neutral legal person to give their opinion. Based on a very brief reading it appears that the Government can only request payment for the year gone and not from 1960 odd. Then it also said that the cost would be net and not gross and there was a mention of immigration costs being $15 million as against $170 million in fees recorded. if that's the case the port will never owe Government much money, unless they have the best schools, police, hospital in the country. Of course that's what i understood it to be, but i could be totally wrong. So please have a legal person advise.
Economist 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
You are correct. Just the one year. Certainly through the early 2000s the GBPA contributed tens of millions more each year than as spent there.
Remember all the maintenance of the roads etc. is paid for by the residents of Freeport (through service charge - read Real Property Tax- payments to the GBPA)
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
"monumental win
Because...
"established that there is liability of the Grand Bahama Port Authority to reimburse the government of The Bahamas and the taxpayers of The Bahamas for administrative expenses incurred in Freeport by the government. It ruled that that liability absolutely exists"
Wasnt this already estsblished? and the actual dispute was not whether fees should be paid but rather how did the govt arrive at 300million??
TalRussell 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
WHEREAS the economy of Freeport's designated 1955 port area, would've long been doomed had it lost its dependency upon the central government's continuous physical and financial contributions.
This AG must've been made aware that there's still the central govt's long gone missing* 7 1/2% Share Ownership in the GBPA -- Yes?
Sickened 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
The monumental win was for the GBPA. The Tribunal found that the MOST the government is entitled to is $15.5million for the years 1994 to 2025 ($500k a year under paragraph 3) - and this is still in dispute, so they may end up with nada until 2027.
DonAnthony 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
More monumental spin than monumental win.
