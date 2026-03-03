Bahamas to send aid to crisis-hit Cuba

By KEILE CAMPBELL

THE Bahamas is expected to contribute humanitarian assistance to Cuba as the island nation grapples with deepening fuel shortages and economic strain linked to tightened United States policies.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday that the matter was discussed among regional leaders at last week’s CARICOM summit in St Kitts and Nevis and that The Bahamas would play its part.

"It's a conversation between all CARICOM countries and we'll do our part to bring some humanitarian relief to the people of Cuba," the prime minister said.

Cuba has faced severe fuel shortages and recurring blackouts in recent months after the United States halted oil shipments from Venezuela and Mexico in February 2026. Washington has also warned of possible sanctions against countries that move to supply fuel to the Cuban government.

The latest strain comes amid broader pressure from the United States on CARICOM states to distance themselves from Havana. Relations between the US and Cuba have been tense since the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro and the subsequent nationalisation of US-owned assets.

CARICOM leaders raised concerns at their recent summit that a prolonged crisis in Cuba could destabilise the wider region. Chairman Andrew Holness warned that continued hardship could trigger migration pressures and affect security and economic stability across the Caribbean.

His remarks drew a sharp response from US Congressman Carlos Gimenez, who left Cuba as a child after the revolution. Writing on the social media platform X, he said "Jamaica will face consequences".

Cuba is not a full CARICOM member but has long-standing ties with member states, including The Bahamas. Regional leaders have repeatedly urged Washington to ease the decades-old embargo.

Tensions between the US and Caribbean governments also surfaced in 2025 over Cuba’s medical labour export programme. Washington raised concerns that Cuban medical professionals receive only a fraction of payments made for their services. In April last year, Mr Davis said he understood US concerns and was in discussions with the Cuban government.

In May, he said The Bahamas would review its contracts and move toward paying workers directly, rejecting suggestions that the country engages in forced labour.