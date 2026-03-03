Bahamian authors at heart of literacy push

BOOKS written by Bahamians were placed directly into the hands of young readers this week as part of a national literacy initiative tied to the country’s 52nd Independence celebrations.

The programme, led by Independence Secretariat Chairman HE Leslia Miller-Brice, saw curated collections from 13 local authors distributed to schools during 242 Day activities. While the annual observance is typically marked by national colours and cultural festivities, the focus inside several classrooms was literacy and ownership of story.

Book sets were delivered to Sadie Curtis Primary School, Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Woodcock Primary School and Columbus Primary School in New Providence. Schools in the Family Islands were also included, with donations made to Old Bight Primary School in Cat Island and LN Coakley High School in Exuma.

Organisers said the inclusion of campuses beyond the capital was intentional, ensuring students across the archipelago were represented in the outreach.

The selected titles span themes of faith, patience, adventure, identity and modern Bahamian history, reflecting the diversity of local storytelling. Among the featured writers is Neko Meicholas, husband of the late Bahamian literary icon Patricia Glinton-Meicholas, whose An Evening in Guanima formed part of high school curricula for decades and remains one of the country’s most recognised literary works.

Education stakeholders have consistently emphasised that literacy outcomes improve when children encounter texts that reflect their language, environment and lived realities. International research supports the view that culturally relevant material strengthens engagement and comprehension, particularly at the primary level.

By centring Bahamian authors in the initiative, organisers signalled that literacy is not only about reading skills, but about representation and cultural affirmation.

The distribution moves beyond a ceremonial gesture. It reinforces to students that their stories, dialect and cultural references have value in print and belong within the broader narrative of national development.

As The Bahamas approaches its 53rd anniversary of Independence in July, the week’s activities highlighted a broader message: national pride is sustained not only through flags and festivals, but through literacy, authorship and the preservation of story.



