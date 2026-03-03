Four Bahamian scientists represent nation at global ocean conference

FOUR Bahamian scientists are representing the country at one of the world’s largest ocean research gatherings, the Ocean Sciences Meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.

The bi-annual conference, held from February 22 to 27, has drawn more than 6,000 attendees from 60 countries. The event brings together scientists and researchers to share findings, collaborate on solutions to ocean-related challenges and forge new partnerships in marine science.

Attending from The Bahamas are Chaz Garraway, Dana “Denley” Delaney, Paloma Cartwright and Dr Brandon J Bethel.

Ms Cartwright, a fourth-year PhD candidate in the Department of Ocean Sciences at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science, presented research examining the relationship between the Florida Current and coastal sea level in The Bahamas and Florida. Her presentation focused on the seasonal variability of the Florida Current.

Ms Delaney, founder of the Bahamian non-profit Marmoris, highlighted the organisation’s deep sea research in the northern Bahamas and the technologies enabling deep ocean exploration. Marmoris, founded in 2025, focuses on advancing deep sea research across the Caribbean.

Mr Garraway, an engineering student at Northeastern University pursuing a master’s degree in Climate Science and Engineering, presented modelling research on the marine carbon dioxide removal potential of a sugar kelp farm using computer simulations. His work explores tangible approaches to mitigating and adapting to climate change.

Dr Bethel, assistant professor of marine science at the University of The Bahamas, is attending as the Bahamas lead for the Fishing Vessel Ocean Observing Network programme, now in its third year. His work focuses on ocean numerical models, observation platforms and artificial intelligence techniques to study hurricane-forced surface waves, marine heatwaves, renewable energy resource assessments and blue economy activities within the Caribbean Sea.

Their participation highlights The Bahamas’ growing contribution to global ocean science at a time when climate change, sea level rise and marine sustainability remain critical concerns for small island states.



