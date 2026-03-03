Four-year-old boy shot in leg during attack on teenage uncle

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A FOUR-year-old boy was shot in the leg after a gunman opened fire at his uncle outside a home on New Providence, relatives said, turning a quiet yard filled with children into a scene of panic.

Romando Sactl was playing at his grandmother’s home on Verbena Street, off St George's Avenue, shortly before 3pm on Sunday when the shooting occurred. Police said two adult men were at the residence when they were approached by a third man, believed to be in his teens and known to them, dressed in dark clothing.

Investigators said a verbal altercation followed. During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly produced a firearm. One of the men tried to disarm him but failed. The suspect then fired several shots in their direction, with one of the bullets grazing Romando’s leg.

Officers found the boy with his parents when they arrived. He was later treated in hospital for a gunshot wound to his lower right leg and has since been discharged.

His mother, Nelline Sactl, said she was cooking at home when she received a call from the child’s grandmother, who told her a gunman had opened fire while pursuing the toddler’s uncle. Romando and other children ran from the yard as shots rang out.

Ms Sactl and her fiancé rushed to the scene, just a few blocks away. She said the thought of losing her only child left her shaken.

When The Tribune spoke to her yesterday, Romando could be heard laughing and playing in the background.

“It's like a mixed feeling of being afraid and angry at the same time,” she told The Tribune. “I'm trying not to be angry but trying to be there for my son at the same time.”

“Y'all could have picked anywhere to do this, I know y'all see the kids in the yard. To know that you didn't have the conscience to think about what could happen or who could get hit, really upset me.”

She praised the police for their swift response and said officers later informed her that a suspect is in custody.

Police said after the shooting, the two men fled east along George Street, while the suspect fled west along Peach Street.

Romando’s grandmother, Adeline Atilos, said the gunman was targeting her 16-year-old son, who was also outside at the time. She said the teenager’s friend tried to disarm the suspect before shots were fired.

Ms Atilos said she was in the kitchen when she heard the first shot. The children ran to her in panic, and she rushed them into her bedroom to hide.

When The Tribune visited, she sat near an old chair pierced by a bullet. Rubbing her head, she said she has not been able to sleep or think clearly since the incident and thanked God for protecting her son.

Asked why her 16-year-old son was targeted, Ms Atilos said the two young men had recently been involved in an altercation and used to attend school together. She said she is unsure why they are at odds and urged both to change course.

“If y'all fight for a girl, punch it out, and y'all could walk away. If y'all fight for gun, it’s death,” she stressed.



