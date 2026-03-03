Fresh Start programme aims to equip GB youth with career skills

THE Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture marked its third week of the 2026 Spring Session of the Fresh Start Programme on Grand Bahama last week, as 25 young participants continue training aimed at preparing them for long-term employment.

The 16-week initiative, currently being held at the Foster B. Pestaina Hall, targets unemployed youth between the ages of 18 and 25. The programme combines soft skills development with certification in a range of trades, including carpentry, information technology, sales, medical support and electrical work.

Officials said the goal is to provide participants with both practical training and recognised credentials to strengthen their prospects in the job market.

In addition to technical instruction, participants receive a stipend during the programme. Upon completion, they are expected to earn certification in their respective fields.

The Fresh Start Programme forms part of the ministry’s broader efforts to reduce youth unemployment and create structured pathways to sustainable careers.