Man remanded to prison for Harbour Island double murder

A 26-year-old man accused of gunning down two men outside a Harbour Island bar last month was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Samson Joseph fatally shot Khristen “Tum Tum” Francis and Michael Reckley shortly after midnight on February 23 outside Sammy’s Bar in Harbour Island, Eleuthera.

The victims, both in their 30s, were standing outside the bar when the defendant, dressed in black, allegedly approached and opened fire.

Francis, a local waiter who was on bail for murder at the time, was pronounced dead at the island’s clinic. Reckley, a father of a young girl and an autistic boy, died at the scene. Witnesses told his family that his last words were to tell his wife he loved her.

Residents said the men had stepped outside moments earlier. Francis told friends he was going out to smoke. Reckley stood beside him. Seconds later, witnesses heard about seven shots. Patrons rushed outside and found both men lying on the ground.

Francis had been charged in connection with the shooting death of Drew Storr in Eleuthera on November 28, 2021. Relatives described him as humble, cheerful and hospitable.

Joseph was not required to enter a plea to two counts of murder before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

aHe was informed that the case would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment. He was also told he has the right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Joseph was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until July 23, when the voluntary bill of indictment is to be served.

Damian Gomez represented the defendant. Inspector Deon Barr was the prosecutor.