Woman awaiting murder retrial jailed 12 months for bail breach

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 40-year-old woman awaiting retrial for the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend was sentenced to 12 months in prison yesterday after breaching her bail conditions.

Yacintha Miller failed to sign in at her local police station for 77 days between September 1, 2025 and February 25, prosecutors said.

Miller is awaiting retrial for the murder of Lesly Minnis, who was allegedly fatally stabbed in the chest in Pinewood Gardens on October 19, 2021.

In May 2024, Justice Jeannine Weech Gomez ordered a retrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

Miller pleaded guilty to violating her bail conditions before Magistrate Lennox Coleby and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie was the prosecutor.