$2,500 fine for 14-day bail breach

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $2,500 yesterday for breaching his bail conditions for 14 days while awaiting trial for drug importation.

Waldo Elisnor, 25, failed to sign in at his local police station for 14 days between August 25, 2025, and February 23.

Elisnor was on bail for two counts of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and importation of dangerous drugs.

He pleaded guilty to violating his bail conditions before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

Elisnor was placed on one year’s probation and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.

Failure to comply with either condition would result in a six-month prison sentence.

Elisnor returns to court on March 30 for payment of the fine.

Levan Johnson represented the defendant, while Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould was the prosecutor.