Civil Aviation investigating Family Island near-misses

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed that internal investigations are underway into two near-miss incidents involving American Airlines aircrafts at Family Island airports last month and said appropriate action will be taken if any violations or safety breaches are identified.

The authority declined to comment on specific findings thus far, sauying premature disclosure could compromise the integrity of the probe or pre-empt its conclusions.

Its comments followed The Tribune’s report on the February incidents, which prompted a formal safety warning from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority to the CAAB.

In the first incident, an American Airlines aircraft approaching Exuma on February 12 was forced to take evasive action to avoid a departing plane, according to a report cited by US federal regulators.

The sudden manoeuvre injured two flight attendants, who were taken to a local clinic for evaluation. Both were placed on leave.

A second incident occurred on February 24 at North Eleuthera. An American Airlines aircraft was reportedly in position for takeoff when another jet passed overhead while it was still on the runway.

Following the incidents, the AAIA issued a Serious Safety Concern advisory, warning that the events could have resulted in catastrophic consequences.

The Serious Safety Concern notice, obtained by The Tribune, informed the CAAB that preliminary information suggests proper communication protocols at the uncontrolled aerodromes may not have been followed.

It said American Airlines reported that neither aircraft self-announced its position on the correct frequency, a requirement under international aviation standards for airports without control towers.

In a statement yesterday, the FNM’s candidate for Exuma, Debra Moxey Rolle, expressed alarm over the incidents and called for a review of airport procedures.

She said the latest events underscore the need to strengthen systems and infrastructure, pointing to a recent case in which an emergency medical flight was unable to land in Exuma due to a runway lighting failure and the patient later died.

“Exuma families depend on safe and reliable air access for travel, commerce, and life saving medical emergencies.,” she said. “When it comes to matters of safety and life, silence is not an option.”

The CAAB, meanwhile, committed to conducting a thorough, objective and evidence based review, adding that ensuring the safety of travellers remains its top priority.

“Should the investigation identify any areas requiring corrective action or safety enhancements, appropriate measures will be implemented in accordance with the authority’s regulatory mandate and international best practices,” the CAAB said.