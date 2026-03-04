‘Davis govt wasted public funds and failed to secure result it promised’

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard accused the Davis Administration of choosing ‘an aggressive legal path, spending public funds, and failing to secure the result it promised.’

“That’s the bottom line,” he said. “Historically, disputes of this nature were managed through negotiation and structured engagement. Instead, this administration escalated the matter to arbitration, creating uncertainty that affects both local and international investors at a time when Grand Bahama urgently needs stability and confidence.”

He added: “The focus now must be on restoring stability, rebuilding partnerships, and ensuring that any further proceedings are handled transparently and responsibly. This requires a change in leadership and a return to steady, competent governance.

“We will continue to advocate for disciplined leadership, constructive engagement, and long-term prosperity for Grand Bahama and The Bahamas as a whole.”