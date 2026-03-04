0

‘Davis govt wasted public funds and failed to secure result it promised’

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard speaks in the House of Assembly on March 26, 2025. Photo: Dante Carrer/Tribune Staff

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard speaks in the House of Assembly on March 26, 2025. Photo: Dante Carrer/Tribune Staff

As of Wednesday, March 4, 2026

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard accused the Davis Administration of choosing ‘an aggressive legal path, spending public funds, and failing to secure the result it promised.’

“That’s the bottom line,” he said. “Historically, disputes of this nature were managed through negotiation and structured engagement. Instead, this administration escalated the matter to arbitration, creating uncertainty that affects both local and international investors at a time when Grand Bahama urgently needs stability and confidence.”

He added: “The focus now must be on restoring stability, rebuilding partnerships, and ensuring that any further proceedings are handled transparently and responsibly. This requires a change in leadership and a return to steady, competent governance.

“We will continue to advocate for disciplined leadership, constructive engagement, and long-term prosperity for Grand Bahama and The Bahamas as a whole.”

Comments

birdiestrachan 12 hours, 11 minutes ago

Never mind Mr Pintard. He is not to bright we remember toggie and boggie

Sign in to comment