Govt targets illegal dumping in national clean-up push

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE government is launching a national clean-up push as illegal dumping continues to plague communities.

The National Beautification Committee, formed under the Ministry of the Environment, is leading the effort to crack down on illegal dumping, derelict vehicles and littering.

Environment Minister Zane Lightbourne said manpower and resources have been deployed to clear garbage from numerous communities. However, he noted that some areas are found littered again shortly after being cleaned.

Mr Lightbourne also pointed to an increase in complaints from residents about mosquitoes, rodents and other health concerns linked to illegal dumping.

“We realise that we have to address this in a national campaign to get buy in and the support and partnership of everyday citizens,” he told The Tribune yesterday, referring to illegal dumping.

In February 2024, 600 derelict vehicles were scheduled to be removed from the Englerston community, marking the start of a project officials hope to expand to other constituencies in New Providence.

Housing and Urban Renewal Minister Keith Bell said once the vehicles are removed, the ministry will work with property owners interested in selling their properties to the government. The government plans to construct low-cost homes in those areas.

Roadside garages have also drawn complaints from residents.

In March 2025, the late Environment and Natural Resources Minister Vaughn Miller said several major roadside garages on Joe Farrington Road, Soldier Road and Augusta Street agreed to relocate to the Gladstone Road area.

During his mid-year budget contribution in the House of Assembly, he said funding for the relocation initiative is included in the current budget.

Works Minister Clay Sweeting told The Tribune that the government has secured Crown land for the move to regulate businesses operating in residential areas. He said an inter-ministerial committee is working with business owners to develop a structured relocation plan, prioritising the largest operations.