Man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with a gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend with a handgun on Baillou Hill Road South was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Deangelo Bethel, 36, threatened to kill Naomi Charles and put her in fear with a handgun on February 28.

Bethel pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear and threats of death before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie, the prosecutor, raised no objection to bail.

Bethel was granted $9,000 bail with one or two sureties.

He returns to court for trial on March 24.