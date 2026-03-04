West End residents divided over MP’s first-year record

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS in West Grand Bahama are divided over whether Member of Parliament Kingsley Smith, after a year in office, has delivered on the promises he made during his by-election campaign.

While in West End on Monday, The Tribune spoke with several residents who expressed lingering frustration over unemployment, lack of development, inadequate essential infrastructure, and concerns about cleanliness throughout the community.

Others, however, believe Mr Smith needs more time to make meaningful progress, noting that significant change cannot happen overnight.

During the by-election campaign, Smith pledged to address long-standing concerns, including road repairs, job creation, support for small businesses, and improved access to essential services.

In West End, residents said the community continues to lack major business investment, with no government dock and no gas station to serve the area. Several homes also remain in need of repairs due to storm-related damage.

Mr Bethel, a longtime resident, said there has been no real improvement in the West End community for many years.

He said he supports the Coalition of Independents and Lincoln Bain.

“I am a 100 percent supporter of the COI. Lincoln Bain is for the Bahamian people; he just wants us to have what is ours,” he said.

“Kingsley Smith, we ain’t see nothing change in West End, and I lived here for years,” he said. “I never seen nothing, not even a government dock.”

West End resident Emmanuel Ferguson expressed similar sentiments.

“I have not seen him do nothing in West End, he said. Nothing improve nowhere in Grand Bahama,” he said, adding that there is no hotel and no airport.

“We need hotels and things for families to work, people ain’t have nothing to do,” he said.

Mr Ferguson said he was not really concerned about himself because he has reached retirement age. When asked whether he would vote, he did not appear very interested.

Other residents believe that Mr Smith did not have enough time to effect significant change in the West End area.

“The term was too short for him to do anything,” said Patrick Grant.

“He is only a MP; he is not a minister. Obie was also Minister of Tourism and had plenty power because he was bringing people into help West End.”

Mr Grant said that Mr Smith is trying to do his best, adding that home repairs have now started.

When asked about broader improvements to West End proper, Mr Grant admits that little has changed over the decades.

“From I know myself West End was ever like this. After Pindling gone, West End gone. He was the only prime minister that would come here, sit on the seawall, and talk to you.”

Mr Grant indicated that West End could have been in better shape than this

“Look at West End. This is supposed to be the capital. They always say it is the capital, but ain’t nobody helping the capital.

It is sad for a capital. People and tourists come and look at the conch shell pile up and the dirt in the community.”

Mr Grant believes that residents and the government must work together to clean up the community.

Dencil Grant, 84, a disabled resident confined to a wheelchair, said he remains uncertain about the MP’s impact.

He expressed concerns about the accumulation of discarded conch shells in the community, particularly along the seawall.

“West End need plenty, he said.You see all those conch shells along the road there, they was not there. Now, if you see one hurricane come, all of them is going to be inside your house.”

“So, we need to clean up these conch shells,” he said.

Mr Grant also noted that his house is in need of home repairs.

“I still need my home repaired. You know how long I was checking on that and no came. The police came and build one bench and was supposed to come back and fix the doors and walkway, but I ain’t see them yet.”

“My home was damaged during Dorian and all doors were off the hinges, I have to put paper around the windows at night to keep out the draught.”

Revis Russell said: “Nothing has improved in West End. We have no gas station here in West End.”

He stressed that major investment is needed in West End to create more jobs there. He was not impressed with Smith’s performance, saying he has done nothing.

Elvis Bowleg, 67, did not agree.

“I think that Mr Smith is doing his best,” he said.

He noted that things have slowed significantly, since the closure of the Jack Tar Hotel, which generated lots of economic activity in West End.

“But West End is slow now,” he said, urging residents to remain hopeful.

“If they keep their head up, regardless of how the situation is put your mind on God.”

Floyd Bradley Nixon, of Martin Hill, credited Smith with fulfilling several commitments, including the opening of the new junior high school, and renovating the park in Pineforest, and home repairs.

“He is doing a good job and when roads get damage, they come and fix the roads. I am pleased and satisfied with his representation.”

Mr Nixon, 58, is optimistic that Grand Bahama will bounce back.

“If we get the hotel and airport in operation I think GB will bounce back,” he said.



