Woman gets probation for knife attack over parking space dispute

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN who charged at her neighbours with a kitchen knife during a dispute over a parking space in Cooper’s Terrace last week was placed on one year’s probation.

Craigneshia “Nesha” Alce, 30, threatened to harm and assaulted Tiana Ferguson and Aldrinique Ferguson with a silver-bladed kitchen knife on February 28.

Alce pleaded guilty to two counts each of assault with a dangerous instrument and threats of harm before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

While the defendant admitted confronting her downstairs neighbours over a parking space, she apologised profusely for her actions.

Alce was placed on one year’s probation. Breaching the order would result in a six-month prison sentence.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie was the prosecutor.