12 aircraft rescue and fire instructors certified to train

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWELVE new aircraft rescue and firefighting instructors from The Bahamas were internationally certified after completing a training programme at the Central Florida State Fire College.

Six of the instructors will be stationed at Lynden Pindling International Airport; two will be based in Grand Bahama; and one each will be assigned to San Salvador, Exuma, Eleuthera and Abaco.

Officials said the goal is to build local capacity so firefighters can eventually complete training and recertification in The Bahamas, reducing the need to travel each year to Jacksonville, Florida.

Civil Aviation Authority director of aircraft fire and rescue Niko Davis said the five-day programme will strengthen the authority’s ability to conduct training locally.

Mr Davis said staffing at Lynden Pindling International Airport was adequate, but recruitment is underway for the Family Islands.

“We are training 16 persons now to be aviation firefighters for Cat Island,” he said. “I am actually now in Eleuthera, recruiting another 18 to be trained as airport firefighters to come on stream and later on in the new financial fiscal year we are trying to hire additional persons for all of Andros, Long Island, Inagua, Black Point, Barry Island.”

The 12 newly certified instructors will be deployed to assist with the training programme.