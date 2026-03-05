$232k marijuana seized by police on Dean Lane

POLICE seized more than 100 pounds of suspected hydroponic marijuana during a search in New Providence on Tuesday evening.

Officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit found the drugs shortly after 6pm while searching a bushy area on Dean Lane.

The suspected marijuana was discovered inside four black garbage bags and a box, according to police.

Authorities said the drugs have an estimated weight of 116 pounds and a street value of about $232,000.

The suspected marijuana was confiscated, but no arrests were made.

Police said investigations into the discovery are continuing.