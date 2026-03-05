Berry Islands teen accused of having loaded gun and marijuana at business

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old man accused of having a loaded gun and marijuana at a business in the Berry Islands on Monday was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Elvis Butler was found with a black Beretta 9mm pistol, one round of ammunition and 14 grams of marijuana at a business on William Dean Highway at 5pm on March 2.

Butler allegedly injured Jimmy Joseph during a physical altercation at Hammer Head in the Berry Islands on February 21.

Butler pleaded not guilty to causing harm, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

He was granted bail at $8,000 with one or two sureties. Butler will be fitted with a monitoring device and must sign in at the Berry Islands Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm.

The defendant returns to court for trial on May 5.

Bjorn Ferguson represented the accused, while Inspector Lincoln McKenzie was the prosecutor.