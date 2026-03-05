Eleuthera man remanded on charge of sexually assaulting mentally ill woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of attempting to sexually assault a mentally ill woman in Eleuthera in January was remanded to prison yesterday.

The case was before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

Prosecutors allege Glen Higgs, 51, attempted to have sexual relations with a mentally ill woman in Harbour Island on January 2.

Higgs was not required to enter a plea to attempted unlawful sexual intercourse with a person suffering from a mental disorder before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was informed that the case will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He must apply for bail in the higher court.

Higgs was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on May 7.

Inspector K Wilkinson was the prosecutor. Levan Johnson represented the accused.