Jet ski operators banned from riding with guests

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

JET ski operators are now barred from riding with guests under new maritime regulations designed to curb sexual misconduct and tighten safety oversight in The Bahamas’ water sports industry.

The rule is among several that followed pressure from the United States for stronger regulation of the water sports industry after several sexual assault allegations involving jet ski operators.

Acting Port Controller Senior Commander Berne Wright outlined the rule during a workshop hosted by the Royal Bahamas Police Force that focused on interagency cooperation in responding to crime, safety risks and victims. Officials from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the US Embassy and other agencies attended.

Mr Wright said the restriction aims to reduce the risk of sexual assault or misconduct involving operators and tourists.

“That is a very critical point. If an operator rides with a guest, it cracks the door for unwanted sexual misconduct, so in order to mitigate or limit that, at no time should an operator be riding with a guest for no reason — that should never happen,” Mr Wright said.

Mr Wright also said the Port Department must be notified immediately if a licence holder is charged with a criminal offence, placed under electronic monitoring or convicted of a crime, with the licence subject to suspension.

He said amendments to maritime laws that took effect on July 1 last year introduced stricter rules for the industry. Operators must now hold a Class D operator’s licence issued by the Port Department and undergo more extensive background checks.

“We have great assistance from the Royal Bahamas Police Force with vetting of these individuals,” he said. “In the past, we only used the police record, but now we have deep-dive vetting.”

The rules also set operational limits for jet ski operators. They must remain at least 200 feet from shore except at designated access points intended to protect swimmers and beachgoers.

“Additionally, they should remain in their assigned areas, and they are prohibited from going into the hotels with the guests,” Mr Wright explained.

All personal watercraft must carry a valid certificate of registration, with identification numbers displayed on both sides so authorities can easily identify vessels operating in the industry.

Authorities also introduced a code of conduct requiring operators to wear visible identification cards, company-issued uniform shirts and register with the Port Department.

The code sets behavioural standards when dealing with visitors. Operators are prohibited from harassing tourists, using profanity, engaging in disorderly behaviour or fighting. They are also barred from carrying weapons while working.

The rules also seek to limit aggressive sales tactics and disputes among operators. Visitors must approach operators voluntarily rather than being solicited. A rotation system determines which operator may approach the next potential customer, with violations carrying the risk that an operator’s activities will be shut down for the day.

Mr Wright said oversight has also increased through the Jet Ski Task Force, a multi-agency initiative that coordinates enforcement and engages operators.

The task force brings together several agencies that regularly meet with operators and conduct joint enforcement efforts. This includes training with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to strengthen monitoring of jet ski activities on beaches.

Mr Wright said there are several designated rotation points where operations take place, including Goodmans Bay, Meliá, Paradise Island East and West, Sandals and Arawak Cay.

Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles opened the workshop with enforcement statistics from Operation Tidal Wave, a crackdown launched last year following several criminal matters linked to watersports activities.

She said the operation resulted in 3600 stop-and-searches, 3650 name checks and 45 arrests.

Authorities also inspected 5400 vessels and conducted 4000 business checks. Officers executed 48 search warrants, confiscated two tour vessels and six jet skis and apprehended four illegal immigrants.

Commissioner Knowles said strengthening cooperation between agencies was a central focus of the workshop, particularly in improving responses when victims seek help.

“The issues we seek to address cannot be solved by one organisation alone. They require a coordinated, unified and deliberate effort across agencies and across sectors,” Commissioner Knowles said. “Each agency represented here today brings expertise, resources and unique capabilities to the table. When these strengths are combined, we create a powerful network of protection that benefits both residents and visitors.”

Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy Kimberly Furnish also addressed the gathering, referring to victims connected to water sports incidents.

She said the embassy has mourned with American and Canadian families who have “lost loved ones to preventable accidents and crimes”.

Ms Furnish said Bahamian waters remain a source of national pride and a pillar of the tourism economy, but they have also been the site of tragedies involving both Bahamian families and visitors.

She described the jet ski task force and the development of a comprehensive plan as “significant steps forward”.

“Today’s focus is interagency collaboration in responding to sexually based violence, accidents and criminal activities associated with the jet ski and small watercraft industry,” she said. “No single agency can address the challenges alone.”