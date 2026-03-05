Man accused of indecent assault of woman granted $3,000 bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 62-year-old man accused of indecently assaulting a 25-year-old woman last month was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Jeffrey McKinney grabbed the woman’s hip at Burial Ground Corner on February 20.

McKinney allegedly trespassed on the property of Sherrie Demeritte at Burial Ground Corner on March 1.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and trespassing before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was granted bail at $3,000 with one or two sureties. McKinney must sign in at the Central Police Station on the last Sunday of every month by 7pm.

He returns for trial on May 7.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould was the prosecutor.