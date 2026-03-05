Police denied planting gun and abusing suspect in murder trial

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

The murder trial of a man accused of killing two teenage boys in Yellow Elder Gardens in 2017 continued yesterday as a police officer testified finding the accused with a gun on Lightbourne Avenue.

The officer also denied planting a gun or abusing the defendant at the scene of his arrest.

Inspector Maurice Arthur testified in the murder trial of Deon Scavella, 30, before Justice Jeannine Weech-Gomez.

Prosecutors allege Scavella shot and killed Devonte Lindsey, 15, and Keishon Williams, 13, on March 19, 2017.

The bodies were found on a dirt road off Graham Drive in Yellow Elder.

Inspector Arthur said that on the night of May 6, 2017, he received information about Malik Hanna.

He said he went to a pink residence in Yellow Elder. After pulling up in a police car next to a silver vehicle, Inspector Arthur said he saw the defendant pull a Luger pistol from his waist and drop it on the ground near a trolley.

He said he arrested the accused.

Defence attorney Marianne Cadet suggested that when her client asked why he was being arrested, the officer pushed him against a vehicle, pointed a gun at his head and said he would shoot him if he kept talking. She also suggested that the officer threw her client to the ground and planted the gun at the scene.

Inspector Arthur denied those suggestions.

When questioned by the prosecution, Inspector Arthur said he was unaware of Malik Rolle having any involvement in the matter. He said he had gone to the residence looking for Rolle and did not expect to find Scavella there.

Shaneka Carey and Davina Pinder are the prosecutors.