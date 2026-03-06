24-year-old admitting to bottle attack on man gets three months sentence

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 24-year-old man who admitted attacking another man with a Guinness bottle on Kemp Road was sentenced to three months in prison yesterday.

Emitt Smith seriously injured Nicholas Pratt after striking him with a beer bottle on Abraham Street on January 2.

Smith pleaded guilty before Magistrate Lennox Coleby to causing grievous harm and assault with a dangerous instrument.

Prosecutors also allege that on March 3 he attempted to deceive Police Constable 4237 Symonette on St James Road, acted disorderly, used obscene language and resisted arrest. Smith pleaded not guilty to those charges.

He will return to court for trial on the remaining matters on March 24.

Inspector Lincoln McKenzie was the prosecutor.