Barnett-Ellis: Killarney residents call for additional police station

RESIDENTS in the Killarney constituency are calling for an additional police station in the area, according to Free National Movement candidate Senator Michaela Barnett-Ellis, who says security concerns have emerged as one of the most common issues raised during her campaign.

Mrs Barnett-Ellis, who recently opened her campaign office in Killarney, told reporters that constituents have been vocal about the need for a stronger police presence on the western end of New Providence.

She spoke on the sidelines of the Energy Reform Stakeholder Forum at SLS Baha Mar yesterday.

“With the recent robbery down by Island Brothers, there have been a lot of concerns about security and whether we need another police station in Killarney,” she said.

“Island Brothers is actually where the other police station used to be, way back in the day, and people are saying one of the major concerns right now is that we want another police station in the Killarney constituency on the west.”

She said the new campaign office is intended to give residents easier access to raise issues affecting their neighbourhoods.

“I think they will get, first of all, primarily access to me, so they can come and raise their concerns,” she said.

“Even before we opened, persons have been coming in to confirm they’re on the register, confirm they’re in Killarney and not St James, and raising issues that they have in the neighbourhood — whether it is lighting, flooding, signs on the ground, security.”

Mrs Barnett-Ellis also pointed to infrastructure concerns, including longstanding problems with street lighting in some communities.

“In Killarney we have streets that have had street lights out for over ten years, and since becoming a candidate we’ve been trying to navigate that to remedy it,” she said.

“One of the challenges is figuring out exactly who is responsible. We spoke to BPL, BPL told us to speak to Bahamas Grid, and I actually had to personally go there to drop off a letter saying I need help because residents have concerns and we need to fix it.”

The constituency is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched races ahead of the next general election, with four candidates now contesting the seat: Mrs Barnett-Ellis for the FNM, Dr Veronica McGuy for the Coalition of Independents, former prime minister Dr Hubert Minnis running as an independent, and Robin Lynes for the Progressive Liberal Party.

Mrs Barnett-Ellis said the expanded field may encourage stronger engagement between candidates and voters.

“One of the wonderful things about a four-way race is that people have choices, and competition always pushes people to be better and to raise their A-game,” she said.

“As a resident of Killarney for almost 40 years, nobody has ever knocked on my door in all the years that I’ve lived in Killarney.

“So residents are excited to see the political parties on the ground and excited to talk to us. They want to meet the candidates, because that’s not something that traditionally happened in Killarney.”



