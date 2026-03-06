Man accused of having $28k of hemp in vehicle ditched during police chase

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 44-year-old man accused of having $28,600 worth of marijuana in his vehicle during a police chase last month was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege William Brown was driving a black Nissan Cube without headlights at 9pm on February 5. After he allegedly failed to stop when requested, a brief pursuit ended on All Saints Way, where he fled on foot.

Police recovered 14.3 pounds of hydroponic marijuana valued at $28,600 from the abandoned vehicle.

Brown pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Abigail Farrington to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

He was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, he must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station every Friday by 7pm.

He returns to court for trial on June 11.

Levan Johnson represents the accused. Inspector K Wilkinson is the prosecutor.