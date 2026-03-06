Over 600 Albany employees to share in $2m golf course lot sale

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 600 employees at Albany will share a $2m windfall after the luxury resort sold a golf course lot, the resort has announced.

Of those, 254 employees who have been with the company since 2021 will each receive about $4,500. A total of 636 employees will receive funds from the distribution.

In a statement, the resort said it had launched long-term financial initiatives to support staff in meeting future goals.

“In addition to implementing a pension programme for all employees, Albany recognised that people remain committed when they were invested in the outcome,” the resort said.

“As a result, Albany pledged the proceeds from a Golf Course Lot (The Albany Lot) to its employees. At the Employee Appreciation Event in January 2026, Christopher Anand, Managing Partner, announced that proceeds from the lot totaled $2,000,000.”

The company said supporting employees has always been a priority. It thanked staff for their commitment and dedication and said it views success as a shared team effort.

Albany is a luxury resort community on New Providence. It includes residences and a golf course, and markets high-end property within a private, master-planned development.