IVOINE INGRAHAM: The architecture of silence dismantling the culture of incest and the assassination of the Bahamian soul

THE crystal-clear waters of the Bahamian archipelago often serve as a veil, obscuring a murky, turbulent social reality that has persisted in the shadows for generations. While the world sees a tropical paradise, a segment of our population—particularly within the secluded settlements of the Family Islands--carries the weight of a "normalised" trauma. We’re talking about the pervasive culture of incest and the systemic failure to protect our most vulnerable citizens: our children.

This is not merely a "family matter." It’s a coordinated, multi-generational psychological and emotional assassination of the victim’s spirit and character.

To confront this, we must look beyond the individual acts of depravity and examine the societal scaffolding that allowed such a "slaughter of impressionable lives" to become, in some circles, a localised norm.

We must address the "naivety" that is often used as a shield and the deep-seated shame that functions as a gag order.





The iron fist and the domestic fortress

Historically, the Bahamian social structure, especially in remote settlements, was built upon an uncompromising patriarchy. In an era where women were legally and economically tethered to their husbands, the home was not a sanctuary, but a fiefdom. The "breadwinner" model did more than provide. It granted the man absolute dominion. In these isolated environments, the husband’s word was law.

This power dynamic was exacerbated by a lack of education and exposure, creating a "naivety" that was less about intelligence and more about a lack of options. When a man "ruled with an iron fist," the domestic space became a closed loop—a fortress where the predator was also the provider.

The most chilling aspect of this history is the role of the "sentinel mother." The accounts of adult women today, recalling how their own mothers guarded the door while a father or relative violated them, point to a survival mechanism gone wrong. In a world where the male was the sole source of survival, some women choose to facilitate the abuse rather than risk the total collapse of the family unit.

This was a total surrender to a predatory power structure, a betrayal of the maternal instinct traded for the bread on the table.





The complicity of the pillars: church, state, and settlement

The tragedy of incest in the Bahamas is not that it was a secret, but that it was an "open secret." It’s not a mystery to anyone: the neighbour knows, the cousin knows, and the community watches in a trance of collective apathy.

1. The pulpit and the confessional The church has always been the heartbeat of the Bahamian settlement. Pastors were—and often still are—the ultimate moral arbiters. Yet, when mothers or children turned to the church in grief, the response was too often a call for "forgiveness" and "discretion."

By prioritising the "standing" of the man in the community over the safety of the child, the religious institution became a warehouse for trauma. The pastor who knows and remains silent is not a man of God. He is an accessory to the destruction of a soul.

2 The failure of the policing state.

On remote islands, the law is often personified by a single officer, who is part of the social fabric. When the perpetrator is a "big man"—a businessman or a local leader—the law looks the other way. The "slap on the wrist" for sex with a minor is a systemic indictment.

When we treat the rape of a child as a private matter, we are effectively decriminalising the destruction of a human life.





The biological and psychological toll

The physical evidence of this history is written in the genealogy of our islands. In certain communities, the prevalence of children with "extreme behaviours" or mental challenges can be traced directly to generations of incest. We are witnessing the biological fallout of a moral vacuum.

But the mental scars are perhaps more devastating. We are looking at a disjointed generation—adults who grew up in a world where the protector was the violator. This creates a fundamental break in trust.





• The robbery of motherhood: Many girls have been destroyed physically and emotionally to the point where they can never be mothers. We have robbed them of the divine pleasure of creating life because we allowed their own lives to be desecrated before they even reached puberty.

• The silent agony of the boy: We must speak of the young boys who walk around with scars in a society that is cruelly insensitive to male victimisation. The stigma of a male interfering with a boy is so toxic that the victim dies inside because he cannot even report it. A primitive system and ill-qualified people judge him before he can even seek closure.





The erasure of shame and the bragging culture

Perhaps most disturbing is the lack of shame among the perpetrators. In many settlements, men have historically bragged about their conquests, even when those conquests were their own progeny.

This is the hallmark of a society that has lost its moral compass.

When the violation of a child is used as a badge of virility rather than a mark of pariahdom, the culture is in a state of ethical emergency.

We have no data on the rate of suicides stemming from this trauma because we don't want to look at the numbers. We don't want to admit that our "paradise" is built on a graveyard of childhood innocence.





A call for radical accountability

If we are to be taken seriously on the global stage, we must stop "pussyfooting" around the terminology.

• Sex with a minor is rape. It is not a "mistake."

• Incest is a crime against humanity. It is not a "family tradition."

• Silence is complicity, whether it comes from a mother at the door, a pastor in the pulpit, or a policeman on the beat.





We must implement mandatory reporting with teeth.

We must have aggressive prosecution that ignores social status.

We must provide specialised psychological support for those who have been assassinated in spirit. The state owes every child a healthy present.

Our soul as a nation depends on our ability to protect the smallest among us. We cannot build a whole Bahamas on a foundation of broken children.

It’s time to tear down the architecture of silence and ensure that no child ever has to wonder why their country turned its back on them. The primitive days of looking the other way must end now, or we forfeit our right to call ourselves a civilised society.

Facing reality, the courts treat incest and rape leniently. It’s too lenient. And, regardless of what anyone may say, no rapist should be walking the streets to be able to make the victim uncomfortable or contaminate the case with intimidation or threats, which too many times determine the outcome.

No one who is unequivocally found guilty should have a very long time to reflect, and only be released when he cannot rape again.