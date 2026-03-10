Jamaican woman accused of trafficking for prostitution

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A JAMAICAN woman accused of human trafficking in Abaco last month was remanded to prison yesterday.

Apolonia McClean-Smith, 35, is accused of transporting a 26-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman across international waters to Abaco on February 18 for the purpose of prostitution.

Prosecutors allege she conspired with others to engage in human trafficking between January 21 and February 18.

McClean-Smith pleaded not guilty to two counts of transporting a person for the purpose of exploiting that person’s prostitution and three counts of conspiracy to transport a person for the purpose of exploiting that person’s prostitution before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows.

She was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and is due back in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

