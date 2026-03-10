Man accused of armed robbery at a jewelry store on East Street

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of armed robbery at a jewellery store on East Street South last month was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Adam Newbold, 31, armed with a handgun and acting with an accomplice, robbed Lornai Moultrie of $2,400 in cash and $11,000 worth of jewellery from Jewellery and Watch Discount at 12.27pm on February 25.

Newbold was not required to enter a plea to the armed robbery charge before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was told the case will proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment. He must apply for bail in the higher court.

Newbold was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of the voluntary bill of indictment on August 6.

Inspector Deon Barr was the prosecutor. Levan Johnson represented the accused.



