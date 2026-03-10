Murder suspect fined $5,000 for breaching bail for 27 days

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for murder was fined $5,000 yesterday for breaching his bail conditions for 27 days.

John Ricardo Thomas, 36, failed to sign in at his local police station for 27 days between September 27, 2025, and February 23. He is on bail for the alleged murder of Garth Hall.

Police said Hall was shot several times about the body on Fifth Street, Coconut Grove, on March 7, 2022. The victim was repairing his vehicle at the time.

Officers responding to reports of the shooting around 2pm found Hall lying on the ground next to his vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. He later died in the hospital.

Thomas pleaded guilty to violating his bail conditions before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

Prosecutor Inspector Deon Barr told the court that Thomas has prior convictions of a similar nature.

Thomas asked for mercy, saying he is the father of three children whom he supports.

He was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine or face six months in prison. Half must be paid by March 23, with the balance due by April 23.

Ian Cargill represented the accused.



