Off-duty officer praised for clearing traffic jam

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AN off-duty police officer on her way to collect her son from school stepped into a busy intersection last week after malfunctioning traffic lights left motorists trapped in gridlock.

Constable Jasmine Jones said she was travelling near Robinson Road shortly after 3pm last Thursday when she realised the lights were not working at the intersection of Marathon and Robinson Road. The area was crowded during school pick-up hours. Drivers from multiple directions pushed forward as horns sounded and congestion worsened.

Still in her Royal Bahamas Police Force uniform after finishing her shift, Ms Jones parked her private vehicle and walked into the intersection to direct traffic. She said she believed the confusion could have resulted in a vehicular accident or someone being hurt if no one intervened.

A video posted on Facebook showing her directing traffic drew widespread attention. Up to press time, more than 1,600 people had reacted to the post and it had been shared over 300 times, with many praising her actions.

After directing traffic for more than an hour, Ms Jones said the flow improved significantly.

“I feel that being a police officer is about service, and sometimes that means stepping in even when you're off duty,” Ms Jones said.

Asked what prompted her to help, she told The Tribune: “I’m not that kind of officer that will wait and tell someone come. If I could assist, I will assist. If I see someone on the side of the road breakdown, I would stop and help.”

She also credited PC Rolle, who initially assisted her at the scene.



