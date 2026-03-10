Physically disabled woman sent to prison for stabbing boyfriend

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A PHYSICALLY impaired woman was sentenced to one year in prison after admitting she stabbed her boyfriend on South Street last week.

Brendamae Lewis, 46, stabbed Lionel Giddues in the chest with a kitchen knife shortly after midnight on March 6.

Giddues was treated in the hospital for serious injuries after fleeing to the Nassau Street Police Station.

Lewis, who has a medical condition that restricts her mobility, claimed Giddues charged at her during an argument, causing her to stab him. She also alleged he threatened to kill her.

She was previously charged with grievous harm after being accused of stabbing another boyfriend in the eye on March 24, 2022.

Lewis pleaded guilty to the latest grievous harm charge before Deputy Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux and was sentenced to one year in prison.

Inspector K Wilkinson was the prosecutor.