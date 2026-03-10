SpaceX donates $1m to UB to build nationally owned satellite and expand STEM research

THE University of The Bahamas has secured a $1m donation from Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) to support the development of a nationally built satellite and expand science and technology research, according to a press statement issued by the university.

UB said the funding will strengthen advanced laboratories and workshops where students and faculty are expected to design and develop a Bahamian-owned satellite to monitor the nation’s coastlines and marine ecosystems. The university said the data generated would support environmental protection and national development efforts.

The institution said it will retain ownership of the data, technology and intellectual property produced through the project, allowing policymakers to use the information to address issues such as coastal erosion and climate vulnerability.

UB President Dr Robert Blaine III said the university aims to position its laboratories as centres of innovation.

“We aspire for our labs to become incubators of innovation and centres of excellence. We know that our students will gain the skills and practical experience needed to thrive in STEM fields both at home and abroad,” he said.

“For The Bahamas, this means a deeper pool of skilled professionals ready to contribute to industries of the future. For our students, it means being at the centre of scientific discovery and technological advancement, a continuation of the paths of excellence for which UB alumni are known.”

The university said the initiative aligns with its expanding Small Island Sustainability academic programme, which focuses on applied research related to environmental monitoring of marine and terrestrial resources.

Kiko Dontchev, vice president of launch at SpaceX, said the partnership reflects the importance of university-level opportunities in shaping careers in science and engineering.

“It was from being in a classroom and my work in university that I got the opportunity to actually build a satellite, that led to me building my career and then leading a wonderful team, working with so many different people, leading me to The Bahamas,” he said. “In fact, in that same classroom, my classmate was a woman named Aisha Bowe, a Bahamian, and the reason both of us are where we are is because of the opportunities we received at our university.”

Vice chair of UB’s Board of Trustees Gadville McDonald described the contribution as a philanthropic donation that supports STEM education.

“This $1 million philanthropic donation from SpaceX to support STEM education strengthens that foundation,” he said. “It reinforces our commitment to preparing young Bahamians to reimagine environmental problem-solving, embrace technological innovation, and lead with creativity and confidence in a rapidly changing global economy.”

UB said it hopes the SpaceX donation will encourage additional partners to invest in STEM education and research as the university works to expand its scientific capacity.