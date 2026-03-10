Two men die in separate traffic accidents

TWO men — one in New Providence and the other in Grand Bahama — died in separate traffic crashes on Sunday, according to police.

In the capital, a 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after his vehicle collided with a utility pole on Kemp Road.

Shortly before 5am on March 8, officers were alerted to a traffic collision in the area. When they arrived, they found a Chevrolet Trax bearing registration number AQ9395 with extensive damage after crashing into a utility pole.

Emergency Medical Services had already transported the driver to hospital for treatment before officers reached the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the man was travelling south along Kemp Road when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and struck the pole.

Shortly after 7am, he died in hospital while receiving treatment.

Hours later in Grand Bahama, a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash on Grand Bahamian Way in the Hunters area.

Shortly after 9pm, authorities were alerted to the incident and responded to the scene, where they discovered a white 2013 Nissan Cube that had collided with a tree.

The driver, who had sustained severe injuries, was found outside the vehicle praying but later became unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services personnel transported him to hospital for further treatment. Shortly after 11pm, he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

Initial investigations revealed the man had been travelling southbound along Grand Bahamian Way when he veered left and struck a tree.

Authorities said they have received information indicating that the deceased had a pre-existing medical condition. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the exact cause of death. Investigations continue.