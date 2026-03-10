Viral armed robbery video shows woman at gunpoint

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THIS is the terrifying moment a gunman pressed a handgun to a woman’s head while hurling threats and demands during a violent armed robbery captured on a widely circulated video.

The footage shows two men dressed in construction vests and hard hats entering a business on February 25. One of the men is armed with a handgun. At several points, he is seen holding the weapon to a woman’s head as he issues commands.

Employees are ordered to lie face down on the floor. The men shout profanities and demand money as victims comply.

“Anything wrong, y’all (expletive) dead,” one of the men tells an employee, who says he was on a work call before ending it and throwing his phone.

At another point, the gunman shouts: “I come to (expletive) do damage man,” after demanding a woman’s phone.

The video shows one suspect moving behind the counter area while the armed man continues to monitor those lying on the ground. People inside the business can be heard pleading in distressed voices as the robbery unfolds. The suspects appear to collect cash and other items before leaving.

Police said one of the men seen in the video has since been taken into custody. The second suspect remains at large. Authorities could not confirm if the men are responsible for other robberies.

The video prompted a response from Dr Felicia Archer, a Justice of the Peace, who said it bears striking similarities to an armed robbery at her centrally located salon and beauty supply store on December 20, 2025.

She said a man dressed in construction attire entered her business shortly after 7pm.

“Once inside, he pulled a handgun and immediately ordered everyone in the store to get down on their faces,” she wrote.

About seven people, including employees and customers, were inside at the time. She said the gunman forced them to lie on the ground while he took cash, cellular phones, iPads and other personal items.

Police responded and statements were taken. Dr Archer said that on December 21, one of the stolen phones was tracked to a residence believed to be connected to the suspect. She said the information was given to police.

Officers went to the residence. Several people were taken into custody and an arrest was made. Some stolen items were recovered. However, Dr Archer said victims later participated in an identification process that was unsuccessful and those taken into custody were released.

She said there have had no further updates from the Royal Bahamas Police Force Armed Robbery Unit.

After viewing the recent video, she said victims and employees immediately recognised similarities.

“The voice, tone, posture, phrases used, attitude, and even the mannerisms are identical to the individual who robbed our store,” she wrote. “The similarities are striking. The same construction clothing. The same type of handgun visible in the video. The same tone of voice. The same language and approach used during the robbery. This is not a coincidence. This is clearly a pattern.”

She urged police to expedite the investigation, saying the suspects appear to be deliberately disguising themselves as construction workers.

“These individuals appear to be very strategic in their actions,” she wrote. “They are disguising themselves as construction workers, which is something that would not immediately raise suspicion when entering a place of business. They are also targeting smaller businesses where employees and customers are most vulnerable.”