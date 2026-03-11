Davis: Fake voter cards pose no systemic threat

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said fraud cases involving Bahamian passports and voter cards do not pose a systemic threat, despite a string of recent arraignments tied to forged official documents.

His comments come as biometric voter cards continue to roll out.

Meanwhile, several criminal cases have moved through the courts, including one in which an 18-year-old Haitian man was remanded to prison after being accused of fraudulently obtaining a Bahamian passport and voter’s card.

Last week, a woman of Haitian descent was granted bail after she was accused of having a fake Bahamian passport last year. Another Haitian man was sentenced last month to two years in prison after admitting he obtained a Bahamian passport, voter’s card and NIB smart card through fraud.

Mr Davis acknowledged the cases are troubling, but said the numbers before the courts are not “great” enough to raise concerns about the international integrity of the country’s documents.

“I don’t think it’s a threat per se,” he said. “However, any fraudulent document that purports to be an official document of the government has the potential of undermining the integrity of that system.

“We are troubled by the fact that our documents and other official instruments are being frauded in a way to mislead others and I know that the police has taken note of this, and they are looking at how best to defend against this.”

Free National Movement Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright said the cases raise concerns about election technology and voter identification systems as Bahamians prepare to vote.

“I think that in this political season and as Bahamians get ready to vote, there are legitimate concerns that the government must be aware that the Bahamian people are concerned about because, at the end of the day, the integrity of the vote and the integrity of our elections are vitally important to who we are and the development of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” he said on the Guardian’s Morning Blend radio show yesterday.

The Parliamentary Registration Department has repeatedly defended the integrity of the process, insisting safeguards are in place.

Mr Cartwright said he notes those reassurances but remains concerned that continued instances of fraud could undermine public confidence. He said he has not applied for a biometric card and is “fine” using the regular paper version, stressing that his choice does not mean he opposes others obtaining a biometric card.

Government officials have long argued that laminated voter cards are outdated and easily forged, citing international observers who have flagged weaknesses in registration and identity checks. They maintain that recent reforms will modernise registration while leaving voting and counting entirely manual.