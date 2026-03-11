Fake marriage suspect admits assaulting police at station

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A HAITIAN man accused of entering a fraudulent marriage to obtain a spousal permit was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Marckenson St Luc, 40, conspired with an accomplice to obtain a spousal permit from the Department of Immigration by entering into a fraudulent marriage on January 7, 2019.

He is further accused of fraudulently obtaining a marriage certificate in his name from the Registrar General on January 11, 2019, and uttering the document on March 15, 2019.

St Luc is also accused of assaulting Aaron Bethel at the Southern Police Station at 7.30pm on March 6.

While allegedly acting disorderly at the station, he is accused of assaulting Police Constable 457 Higgins and Police Constable 667 Pratt and damaging their depot shirts valued at $55 and $52, respectively.

With the assistance of a Creole translator, St Luc pleaded not guilty before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville to conspiracy to commit a fraudulent marriage, committing a fraudulent marriage, conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences, possession of a forged document, uttering a forged document and fraud by false pretences.

He pleaded guilty to assault, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, two counts of damage and disorderly behaviour in a police station.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his bail hearing on Wednesday.

Before being taken into custody, he was allowed to speak with his uncle, who was present in court.

Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted. Alex Dorsett represented the accused.