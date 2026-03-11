‘I have not resigned’ - Gibson denies quitting FNM party

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

LONG Island MP Adrian Gibson last night dismissed claims that he is resigning from the Free National Movement as “false”, but signalled that future decisions about his political path would be made “transparently” if circumstances require it.

Mr Gibson addressed speculation about his status in the House of Assembly.

“Reports have been circulating that I have resigned from the Free National Movement. Those reports are false,” he said. “I have not resigned. That said, much more than a label, my commitment as a fellow sheep runner is to you, the people whom I serve.

“Like any representative, I continue to listen carefully to the views and concerns of my constituents, many of whom have reached out to me to share their concerns and their perspectives. My commitment to the resilient people of Long Island remains firm and unwavering, and to carrying out my duties and responsibilities without fear and with seriousness and integrity.”

“My duty has always been for the people of Long Island and I would always choose the path that best allows me to represent fully and without compromise. I have heard calls. I've heard your calls Long Islanders, and I've read your messages. I've heard your sentiments, and I have been listening. I hear you.”

“I stand with you. If the time comes or should circumstances arise where decisions must be made about the way forward, those decisions will be made transparently and thoughtfully in regards for you, the people of Long Island, the people I represent.”

The FNM has ratified former Fort Charlotte MP Dr Andre Rollins as its candidate for Long Island in the next general election.

Maurice Minnis, a council representative for the Long Island Constituency Association, has said supporters are urging Mr Gibson to contest the next election outside the party, arguing that passing him over was unfair.