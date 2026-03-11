Man admits to rape of 72-year-old

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 26-year-old man admitted to the murder and rape of 72-year-old grandmother Vernencha Butler in her Ross Corner apartment.

The court heard that Jayvon Forbes broke into Butler’s residence at Apartment #1 on Ross Corner, where he raped then murdered her after she returned home from celebrating her sister’s 75th birthday party on the night of November 23, 2024,

The victim was reportedly strangled.

Investigators believe Forbes entered through a front room window while under the influence of drugs.

He admitted the offences to the police and said he was high on molly at the time.

Butler’s body was later discovered in a state of undress by her son and grandson. They reportedly found the defendant sitting naked in her bedroom.

Relatives of the deceased allegedly beat the suspect.

Police reports indicate the defendant was allegedly seen on security footage roaming the streets shirtless and barefoot before the incident.

He was reportedly released from prison in March 2024 after serving time for vagrancy and housebreaking.

Forbes pleaded guilty to murder, rape and burglary before Justice Renae McKay. He was remanded to prison until sentencing proceedings begin on May 1.

Dr K Melvin Munroe represented the accused. Desiree Ferguson prosecuted.



