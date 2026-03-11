Pathologist: Victim killed by handgun and shotgun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A PATHOLOGIST testified that a man was killed by both a handgun and a shotgun as the murder trial of Stephon Mackey continued yesterday.

Mackey, 35, appeared before Justice Renae McKay as Dr Caryn Sands gave evidence.

He is accused of murdering Glenton Pablito Smith, 28, on February 27, 2018.

According to initial reports, shortly before 11pm that night, a man and woman arrived at a residence on Seymour Street in Yellow Elder Gardens. As the man attempted to secure the premises, two armed men approached and shot him before fleeing.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dr Sands said Smith’s body was identified by his wife at the Princess Margaret Hospital morgue on February 28, 2018. She conducted the autopsy on March 8, 2018.

She confirmed the cause of death was gunshot and shotgun wounds to the head, torso and extremities.

Dr Sands testified that the deceased had a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and bullet fragments were recovered from his brain. Fragments were also recovered from a gunshot wound to his left arm.

She said shotgun wounds to the torso caused spillage of intestinal contents. There was also a shotgun wound to the left buttocks that travelled from back to front.

The deceased suffered a shotgun wound to the left leg that fractured his tibia and another to the right leg that fractured his femur.

Dr Sands said she also found a pellet injury to the palm of his right hand, a laceration to his fingers and a scrape to his left foot.

She said the recovered bullet fragments were collected by police on April 25, 2018.

Dr Sands told prosecutors that two distinct types of firearms were used, based on the presence of bullet fragments and shotgun pellets.

Under cross-examination by defence attorney Damian White, Dr Sands said both the gunshot wound to the head and the shotgun wound to the torso — which struck the aorta — would have been rapidly fatal.

Erica Ingraham, Brent McNeil and Valentino Bowe prosecuted.








