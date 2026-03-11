St John’s principal back at work after viral neck-grab video

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ST JOHN’S College principal Quinn McCartney has returned to work after a viral video showed him grabbing a girl by the neck during a school event, an incident that prompted an investigation by the Anglican Central Education Authority.

Mr McCartney, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police who joined St John’s College in 2024 after moving from St Anne’s College, said he has been back at work since last week but declined further comment.

ACEA officials did not respond to The Tribune’s requests for comments up to press time yesterday.

The ACEA confirmed earlier that it launched an investigation into the matter.

Footage, widely circulated on social media, showed a man identified as Mr McCartney holding a girl’s arms as she leaves a room before placing both hands around her neck and pushing her through a doorway.

In a statement ilast month, the ACEA said the incidents occurred on February 14 during a dance held as part of the school’s annual Mardi Gras celebrations.

“The ACEA wishes to note that, based on the information presently in its possession, no harm or injury was occasioned during the events purportedly being circulated on social media,” the statement said.

The authority said it was gathering and reviewing all available information with relevant stakeholders in line with established procedures and that the matter would be handled with seriousness and due diligence.

The video also drew criticism from human rights advocate Alicia Wallace, who condemned what she described as violence used as discipline.

“School administration and faculty must be held at a higher standard, expected to build relationships with students that assure them of support, fairness, and safety,” she said. “They are to face challenges and intervene in conflict in nonviolent ways, seeking to resolve issues and facilitate repair. Use of violence escalates situations, destroys trust, and often perpetuates further acts and the normalisation of violence.”

“In The Bahamas, we can see that many have violence as a first response, and it is for us to interrupt that pattern by calling it by its name, implementing different practices, and ensuring that people in positions of power are trained to regulate their emotions and respond in effective and nonviolent ways. No matter what we call it, violence is wrong, it is dangerous, and it is an indication of ineptitude.”