$9,500 bail granted for man accused of vehicular manslaughter

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of causing the death of a 33-year-old motorcyclist on Wulff Road last month was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Max Severe, 26, while attempting to overtake traffic while driving east on Wulff Road in a silver 2014 Acura ILX, collided with Jarad Miller’s black Yamaha ZTR at 7.15pm on February 5.

Miller died of his injuries at Princess Margaret Hospital the following day.

A second man was injured in the multi-vehicle collision.

Severe was not required to enter a plea to vehicular manslaughter before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

Inspector Deon Barr raised no objection to bail but asked that conditions be imposed.

Bail was set at $9,500 with one or two sureties. Severe will be fitted with a monitoring device and must observe an 11pm to 5am curfew.

He must sign in at the East Street South Police Station every Thursday by 9pm.

The matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Severe will return to court on August 27 for service of his VBI.



