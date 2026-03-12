$9,900 bail granted for charge of stealing $65k using fraudulent bank of The Bahamas cheques

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN accused of stealing $65,000 last December through a fraudulent cheque was granted bail earlier this week.

Prosecutors allege that Charlotte Marie Carter, 34, uttered a forged Bank of the Bahamas cheque in her name and deposited $65,000 into her Scotiabank account on December 2, 2025.

She allegedly defrauded Scotiabank’s Cable Beach branch of $60,000 on December 15, 2025, and defrauded Scotiabank’s Wulff Road branch of $3,000 the same day.

Carter is further accused of defrauding Scotiabank’s Wulff Road branch of $1,900 on December 16, 2025.

She pleaded not guilty to possession of a forged document, uttering a forged document, money laundering (acquisition), and three counts of fraud by false pretences before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows.

Carter was granted bail in the sum of $9,900 with one or two sureties. She must surrender her travel documents and sign in at the Matthew Town, Inagua Police Station once a week.

Her trial is set to begin on May 29.

Levan Johnson represented the accused. Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted.