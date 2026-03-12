BTVI says NAECOB responsible for rejected degrees and institutions

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute’s board of directors yesterday accused the Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas of spreading “inaccuracies and misinformation” amid a dispute over the recognition of faculty qualifications.

The board said it has acted fairly and transparently in its dealings with the union and has adhered to the Industrial Agreement.

The statement followed comments by UTEB president Daniel Thompson, who said BTVI is relying on communications from the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of The Bahamas to justify its position and has imposed a requirement that degrees or institutions not listed or approved by NAECOB will not be accepted.

Mr Thompson said NAECOB confirmed that a faculty member’s degree from a regionally accredited university is valid but noted that the online programme itself is not recognised.

Responding, BTVI’s board said NAECOB is not being used as a scapegoat but is operating as an independent national regulator responsible for accrediting colleges, universities and their programmes locally and internationally.

“BTVI is obligated to abide by the decisions of NAECOB, which is the legally established national accreditation body responsible for determining the recognition and currency of earned degrees and certifications,” the statement said.

“As such, BTVI must yield to the conclusions of NAECOB which alone has been vested with this authority. BTVI is a skills training institution whose own programmes must also receive currency from NAECOB and other international accreditation bodies in order for its programmes to receive legal tender; in essence, maintain their standing and credibility.”

The board also rejected suggestions that NAECOB recognition could be secured simply by paying an annual fee of $2,000.

“To suggest that NAECOB’s recognition is simply a matter of paying an annual fee of $2,000 to be added to its list is not only disingenuous, but an attempt to devalue the important role and value of NAECOB, not only in education but to the country as a whole,” the statement said.

Addressing concerns about advanced and intermediate certifications, BTVI said NAECOB, as an independent and professional body, is fully capable of determining the appropriate level and standing of such qualifications.

The institute said it has met with UTEB on the issues raised and has provided updates while continuing to act in good faith.

“Conversely, it is UTEB that is not acting in good faith, having recently filed a trade dispute with the Ministry of Labour and rather than allowing the established, formal process to take place, held a press conference,” BTVI said.

“Similar to attempting to devalue NAECOB and the important role it plays, UTEB is also showing a lack of respect for the Ministry of Labour which has carriage for such matters once a trade dispute is filed.”

BTVI further denied breaching the Industrial Agreement.

“As a board, we reaffirm BTVI’s commitment to fairness in the workplace and value all staff and faculty,” the statement said.

The institute added that it remains committed to addressing any issues that may arise in a respectful manner and in accordance with legal processes rather than through what it described as the “dissemination of misinformation to the public”.