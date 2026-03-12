Govt to introduce $5,000 fine for unregistered pre-schools

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PEOPLE operating pre-schools or day-care centres without proper registration could face a $5,000 fine under new rules proposed by the Davis administration yesterday to modernise the sector’s regulation.

The Early Childhood Care Commission Bill, 2026, also proposes an additional $100 daily fine for ongoing offences, while operators who fail to pay the annual renewal registration fee by January would be required to pay double the fee.

The Bill sets out strict requirements for operators and employees of day-care centres and pre-school and would establish a commission, inclusive of a board, to oversee day-care centres and pre-schools across The Bahamas.

Its responsibilities include regulating operations, providing training, developing curricula for children from birth to four years, and advising the government on early childhood policies.

Individual operators must have no convictions, be trained in child care and early education by an approved institution, and qualify through formal education, professional certification, or at least ten years’ practical experience in early childhood care.

Employees must be 18 years or older, trained in early childhood care and education, certified annually by a medical officer as being in good health, free from convictions, and proficient in reading and writing English. Employers who hire staff without meeting these requirements face a $5,000 fine, with ongoing offences attracting a $100 daily fine.

The Board has the authority to approve or refuse registration, and must provide written notice explaining any refusal.

Registration may be refused if the premises intended for a day-care centre or pre-school are unfit for use or do not meet the required standards.

The minister has the power to suspend operations of any day-care centre or pre-school that is deemed to be operating in a way that endangers public health, safety, or the welfare of children. Failure to comply with a suspension order is a serious offence, carrying a fine of $10,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.



